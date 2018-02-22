Today in politics: Live updates

Today in politics: Live updatesBy Meg Wagner and Amanda Wills, CNNUpdated 11:02 AM ET, Thu February 22, 2018 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.Content by LendingTreePay off your house with this insane trick Financially savvy people are refinancing in 2018 Mortgage Payoff Trick Eliminates Up to 15 Years of Payments Experts are urging Americans to refinance in 2018 2018 Rates as Low as 2.75% (3.17% APR, 15 yr) Paid Partner ContentBankrateCD rates skyrocket - Lock in your rate today MyFinanceTwo savings accounts that pay 10x what your bank pays The Motley FoolThe key to our 10x stock picks Furthermore by EquinoxHow to hydrate for quality sleep The Motley FoolMark Cuban predicts world's first trillionaire