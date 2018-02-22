Washington (CNN) Sen. Pat Roberts is voicing support for restricting access to semiautomatic rifles for those under the age of 21.

"Certainly nobody under 21 should have an AR-15," the Kansas Republican said when speaking to reporters at the Kansas Statehouse, according to the The Wichita Eagle

His stance echoes that of fellow Republican Sens. Marco Rubio and Jeff Flake following the school shooting in Florida that left 17 people dead.

In the wake of the mass shooting last week, there have been renewed calls on lawmakers for gun control measures, and his comments are the latest indication of a shift in the dialogue surrounding the issue, which many see as gridlocked.

"This is an opportunity, if you look at these youngsters who are so emotionally tied into this grief of losing their friends — but it's more than gun control. But I think we're ready as a Congress to actually pass something, and I think it's going to be better background checks," Roberts said, according to the newspaper.

