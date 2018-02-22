Obama cheers on 'fearless students' of Parkland

Washington (CNN) Former President Barack Obama voiced his support Thursday for the "fearless students" of Parkland, Florida, telling them, "we've got your backs."

Obama said on Twitter that it was "inspiring" to watch the young adults "standing up for their right to be safe; marching and organizing to remake the world as it should be."

The former president added, "We've been waiting for you. And we've got your backs."

Young people have helped lead all our great movements. How inspiring to see it again in so many smart, fearless students standing up for their right to be safe; marching and organizing to remake the world as it should be. We've been waiting for you. And we've got your backs. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 22, 2018

Last week, following the shooting that left 17 dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Obama called for legislative action on gun control, saying it's "long overdue."

"We are grieving with Parkland. But we are not powerless," the 44th President tweeted. "Caring for our kids is our first job. And until we can honestly say that we're doing enough to keep them safe from harm, including long overdue, common-sense gun safety laws that most Americans want, then we have to change."

