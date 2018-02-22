Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens indicted

Washington (CNN) Missouri GOP Gov. Eric Greitens was indicted on Thursday, amid looming allegations of sexual misconduct and blackmail following an admission of an affair last month.

In a statement, Gardner said the alleged incident took place in March 2015 and vowed to "hold public officials accountable in the same manner as any other resident."

The indictment alleges Greitens took a picture of a person in "full or partial nudity" without the person's knowledge or consent, and that Greitens then transmitted the image "in a manner that allowed access to that image via a computer."

Gardner's statement said the transmission of the image in such a manner is a felony under the privacy statute Greitens is accused of violating.

Greitens' press secretary, Parker Briden, did not answer calls for comment, and Greitens' office said in a statement Thursday that he planned to attend the 2018 meeting of the National Governors Association this weekend, including a briefing at the Pentagon.

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to host a luncheon for the Council of Governors meeting Friday.

Al Watkins, the lawyer representing the ex-husband, said his client hopes to "put things in the rearview mirror" and move on.

"Lady justice can sometimes operate in cumbersome ways," Watkins said. "But right now we have an individual charged with a felony, and in our great land, one must presume innocence until guilt has been proven beyond a reasonable doubt. It's best to let the system take its course."