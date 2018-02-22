Rubio says banning semiautomatic rifles is 'well outside' mainstream

(CNN) Sen. Marco Rubio is defending his stance against a ban on semiautomatic rifles after he signaled an openness to limited gun control measures at a CNN town hall on school shootings.

"Banning all semi-auto weapons may have been popular with the audience at #CNNTownHall, but it is a position well outside the mainstream," the Florida Republican tweeted early Thursday morning.

He added, "Wonder if media will ask politicians demanding #GunControl if they support popular sentiment at #CNNTownHall for ban of all semi-auto rifle?"

Rubio made news on Wednesday when he said he would support legislation to prevent an 18-year-old from buying a rifle and that he is reconsidering his support for large-capacity magazines.

The only Republican lawmaker on stage Wednesday night, Rubio argued against banning the AR-15, the weapon Nikolas Cruz used to kill 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last week.

