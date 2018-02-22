Carter to speak at Liberty University despite feuding with founder

(CNN) Former President Jimmy Carter will be Liberty's University's commencement speaker this year, his first visit to the Christian college after a history of feuding with its founder.

"I am pleased to speak at Liberty University's commencement," Carter said in a news release. "I look forward to reaching out to this young generation of future leaders. I hope to inspire them as so many have inspired me throughout my life."

The former Democrat will be the third president to speak at the conservative Christian university's graduation ceremony. Former President George H. W. Bush addressed the 1990 graduating class and President Donald Trump spoke at last year's graduation.

"It is one of the greatest honors of my life to welcome President Carter to our commencement stage," Jerry Falwell Jr., the president of Liberty University, said in the news release. "I have tremendous respect for him as a statesman and a true Christian."

"While Christians may disagree about what role government should play in serving those in need, the Liberty University community along with all Christians worldwide are united in the belief that we, as individuals, should provide food and shelter to the poor," Falwell Jr. continued. "President Carter, both during his time in office and since, has followed the teachings of Christ by serving the poor and loving his neighbors. I am thrilled that he will be sharing the story of his life of faith in action to our graduates and their families."

