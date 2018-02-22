Ivanka Trump is South Korea-bound for Olympics closing ceremony

(CNN) Ivanka Trump is headed to South Korea on Thursday, where she will lead the presidential delegation to the closing ceremony of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games.

"I am honored to lead the US delegation to the closing ceremonies of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics. We look forward to congratulating Team USA and celebrating all that our athletes have achieved. Their talent, drive, grit and spirit embodies American excellence, and inspire us all," Trump said in a statement.

#TeamUSA inspires us all -- each athlete has a story; each story represents a dream -- a dream of one day going to the #Olympics. Through their talent, dedication, & incredible drive, they are making their dreams come true -- and they remind us all of what we can achieve together. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 20, 2018

Trump was asked by her father, President Donald Trump, to lead the delegation and "eagerly accepted the opportunity," an administration official told reporters Wednesday. Another official added that she is "also a winter sports enthusiast."

"The President had made it clear that he wanted high-level delegations to go to the Winter Olympics to help cheer on the American athletes, show support for the US Olympic team and highlight the strength and support of our relationship with South Korea," one of the officials said, noting that the plans for this delegation to attend the closing ceremonies have been in the works for "several weeks."

The first daughter and senior adviser to the President is flying commercially to Seoul. She will have dinner with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at his residence, the Blue House, on Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, she will attend a variety of as-yet-unannounced sporting events to cheer on American athletes. She will attend the closing ceremony with the delegation Sunday evening and return to the US Monday morning.

Read More