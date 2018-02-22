Teachers are not meant to carry AR-15s, student survivor says

(CNN) Florida school shooting survivor Alfonso Calderon said Wednesday that President Donald Trump's suggestion of arming teachers and school staff with weapons to enhance school safety was a "terrible idea."

"I don't know if Donald Trump has ever been to a public high school, but as far as I'm aware, teachers are meant to be educators," Calderon told CNN's Don Lemon on "CNN Tonight."

"They're meant to teach young minds how to work in the real world. They are not meant to know how to carry AR-15s. They are not meant to know how to put on Kevlar vests for the other students or themselves," the 16-year-old said.

Calderon continued to argue that arming teachers is not the answer for school safety.

"This is not what we stand for," said the junior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. "We stand for small policy changes and maybe possibly big ones in the future. Because, right now, I am pretty sick of having to talk about teachers being armed. Because that is not even a possibility in my mind. I would never want to see my teachers have to do that and neither do they want to do that."

