FBI says 'processes' not followed on Parkland shooter tip

(CNN) Nearly a week after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, a top FBI official acknowledged that proper protocols weren't followed on the tip about Nikolas Cruz, the confessed shooter.

"There was a mistake made, we know that," acting FBI deputy director David Bowdich told reporters at a news conference Thursday. "Our job is to make sure that doesn't happen again."

The bureau revealed last week that a person close to Cruz contacted the FBI's general tip line in early January to report concerns, including information about his gun ownership, desire to kill people, erratic behavior, disturbing social media posts and the potential of him conducting a school shooting.

When asked about the missed tip, Bowdich said that he expects to be further briefed on it "very soon." He personally went to the West Virginia call center that houses the tip line and "it's professional operation."

"Processes were in place, it's just they were not followed," Bowdich said, noting that the FBI received roughly 765,000 calls last year and most do not turn into leads.

Read More