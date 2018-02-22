Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump defended the National Rifle Association on Thursday, saying he believes the organization wants to "do the right thing" in wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people.

Trump, during a roundtable discussion on school shootings with state and local officials at the White House, said he had spoken to officials from the NRA, calling them "good people" and "patriots" who are "ready to do things."

"They're ready to do things," Trump said. "They love this country. The NRA is ready to do things. People like to blame them, and they do have power and all of that, but they want to do things. I told them, 'We're going to have to toughen up.' It doesn't make anyone look good. We can't allow that to happen."

A White House official told CNN that Trump spoke with NRA executive director Chris Cox.

Earlier Thursday, NRA executive vice president and CEO Wayne LaPierre delivered an unrepentant speech at a conservative gathering near Washington, saying, "What they want is more restrictions on the law-abiding."

