Title of Don Jr.'s remarks in India changes amid backlash over conflicts

(CNN) As Donald Trump Jr. prepared to take the stage Friday at a conference for business leaders in New Delhi after a nearly weeklong visit to India, the event's organizers made a late change to the title of his public remarks. The modification, after several days of intense criticism over potential conflicts of interest, appeared to be an attempt to distance the President's son from any political activity.

The event's original agenda -- up until Wednesday evening -- suggested that Trump Jr. would focus on geopolitics during a session titled "Reshaping Indo-Pacific Ties: The New Era of Cooperation." After CNN raised questions about whether President Donald Trump's oldest son was mixing politics with private business endeavors, the title was revised to "Fireside Chat with Donald Trump Jr., Executive Vice President, The Trump Organization."

Other speakers at the event include Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and Uber's Dara Khosrowshahi, according to the summit's agenda, which is posted online. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to speak.

Trump Jr.'s participation at the business summit comes at the end of a four-city tour to sell Trump-branded condos in India, inflaming concerns about whether the President's son is crossing ethical lines. Administration critics also want to ensure that taxpayers aren't paying for special services while Trump Jr. travels for business.

The State Department says he is traveling as a private citizen. As a result, the department has no role beyond routine coordination with the Secret Service regarding travel for members of the President's family who are under protection.

Read More