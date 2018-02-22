Trump proposes bonuses for teachers who get gun training

(CNN) President Donald Trump spent Thursday grappling with how to prevent more school massacres and address the gun debate gripping the country, offering solutions such as giving bonuses to teachers who undergo gun training.

"These people are cowards. They're not going to walk into a school if 20% of the teachers have guns -- it may be 10% or may be 40%. And what I'd recommend doing is the people that do carry, we give them a bonus. We give them a little bit of a bonus," Trump said. "They'll frankly feel more comfortable having the gun anyway. But you give them a little bit of a bonus."

He repeated his suggestion that some teachers get trained to handle firearms as a deterrent to shooters and disparaged "gun-free zones."

"I don't want teachers to have guns. I want certain highly adept people -- people that understand weaponry, guns. If they really have that aptitude -- because not everybody has aptitude for gun -- but if they have the aptitude, I think a concealed permit for having teachers and letting people know that there are people in the building with guns, you won't have -- in my opinion -- you won't have these shootings," the President said.

Gun-free zones, meanwhile, are appealing to criminals, he said.

