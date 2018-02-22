NRA spox: 'Many in legacy media love mass shootings'

Washington (CNN) A National Rifle Association spokeswoman argued Thursday that "many in legacy media love mass shootings" during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

"Many in legacy media love mass shootings. You guys love it," Dana Loesch said. "Now I'm not saying that you love the tragedy. But I am saying that you love the ratings. Crying white mothers are ratings gold to you and many in the legacy media in the back (of the room)."

"And notice I said 'crying white mothers' because there are thousands of grieving black mothers in Chicago every weekend, and you don't see town halls for them, do you?" Loesch asked. "Where's the CNN town hall for Chicago? Where's the CNN town hall for sanctuary cities?"

Loesch appeared Wednesday evening at CNN's town hall in Florida that featured survivors of last week's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead.

In her Thursday speech, Loesch claimed she needed private security to leave the town hall because "there were people rushing the stage and screaming 'burn her.'"