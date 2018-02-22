Washington (CNN) The Rev. Billy Graham will lie in honor in the US Capitol rotunda beginning next week, House Speaker Paul Ryan said in a statement on Thursday.

In his statement, Ryan said Graham "spread the gospel in 185 countries during his 99 years on Earth, touching the lives of many and forever changing the course of the world's spiritual health."

Members of the public are invited to pay their respects while Graham lies in honor from Wednesday, February 28 through Thursday, March 1.

Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will take part in a service when Graham's casket arrives at the Capitol.

