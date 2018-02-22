Breaking News

Evangelist Billy Graham to lie in honor at US Capitol next week

By Maegan Vazquez, CNN

Updated 12:40 PM ET, Thu February 22, 2018

American evangelist Billy Graham points upward as he preaches, early 1950s.
Washington (CNN)The Rev. Billy Graham will lie in honor in the US Capitol rotunda beginning next week, House Speaker Paul Ryan said in a statement on Thursday.

Graham, an evangelical minister and spiritual confidant to American presidents, died at the age of 99 on Wednesday.
In his statement, Ryan said Graham "spread the gospel in 185 countries during his 99 years on Earth, touching the lives of many and forever changing the course of the world's spiritual health."
How Billy Graham became the most famous preacher in America
Members of the public are invited to pay their respects while Graham lies in honor from Wednesday, February 28 through Thursday, March 1.
    Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will take part in a service when Graham's casket arrives at the Capitol.
    The two have formally invited the Rev. Franklin Graham, Billy Graham's son, to the ceremony.

