Listen to your heart: I didn't right away and it almost cost me my life

David A. Andelman, visiting scholar at the Center on National Security at Fordham Law School and director of its Red Lines Project, is a contributor to CNN and columnist for USA Today. Author of "A Shattered Peace: Versailles 1919 and the Price We Pay Today," he formerly served as a foreign correspondent for The New York Times and CBS News in Asia and Europe. Follow him on Twitter @DavidAndelman. The views expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) On Thursday afternoon at 4, I will be ringing the closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to mark National Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day, a tribute to the artificial heart valve that was implanted in my chest during open heart surgery over four years ago. Without that procedure and that amazing device, the closing bell on my life would no doubt have rung some time ago.

So, today, I count my blessings to be among the fortunate who are diagnosed and treated for what's becoming known as a "silent killer."

JUST WATCHED Why heart attack symptoms are missed in women Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Why heart attack symptoms are missed in women 02:56

Despite the number of people affected, few people have actually heard of heart valve disease or even realize that in addition to the four chambers of our hearts, we all have four valves, too -- the gates that open and close to keep blood flowing effectively one direction through our hearts and in the body. In fact, our heart valves opening and closing generate our heartbeats.

In my case, I'd just turned 69 when I was diagnosed and treated, thanks to my vigilant pulmonologist who thought he'd heard something odd in the stethoscope he used regularly to check my lungs. And since my new artificial valve, handcrafted by a team of two dozen expert technicians in Singapore from the outer covering of a cow's heart, was implanted, it has beat more than 168 million times.

Read More