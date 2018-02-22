US accuses Russia of blocking efforts to halt Eastern Ghouta bloodshed

(CNN) The United States has accused Russia of blocking efforts to halt bloodshed in Eastern Ghouta as the Syrian regime continues to pound the rebel-held enclave outside Damascus.

Deputy US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelley Currie told the UN Security Council on Thursday that the US was ready to vote on a resolution for a ceasefire in the besieged region "right here and right now."

A draft resolution put forward by Sweden and Kuwait on Wednesday called for a 30-day halt in the fighting to allow for critical aid deliveries and medical evacuations. The Security Council will meet again Friday to vote on the temporary ceasefire, according to Kuwait, the current Security Council president.

"There is no reason to delay. Literally the minute this meeting ends, this Council can take the clearest possible step to help: vote for a ceasefire, and vote for humanitarian access," Currie said. "What the people of eastern Ghouta need is not complicated."

The UN Security Council had been deadlocked on the issue Thursday.

