US accuses Russia of blocking efforts to halt Eastern Ghouta bloodshed

By Eliza Mackintosh, CNN

Updated 4:39 PM ET, Thu February 22, 2018

Watch citizens fleeing underground in Syria

    Watch citizens fleeing underground in Syria

(CNN)The United States has accused Russia of blocking efforts to halt bloodshed in Eastern Ghouta as the Syrian regime continues to pound the rebel-held enclave outside Damascus.

Deputy US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelley Currie told the UN Security Council on Thursday that the US was ready to vote on a resolution for a ceasefire in the besieged region "right here and right now."
A draft resolution put forward by Sweden and Kuwait on Wednesday called for a 30-day halt in the fighting to allow for critical aid deliveries and medical evacuations.
But the UN appeared deadlocked over calling for the temporary ceasefire, and it was unclear whether the resolution would be put to a vote.
    "If adopted, this resolution would entail decisive and meaningful action that would make a difference on the ground for the civilian population in Syria. UN convoys and evacuation teams are ready to go," Swedish Ambassador Olof Skoog said, adding that he hoped the council could vote on the resolution on Thursday or Friday.
    Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia argued against the proposal, questioning if all involved would comply with its terms.
    A man rescues a child after a reported regime airstrike in the rebel-held town of Hamouria in Syria&#39;s besieged Eastern Ghouta region on Wednesday, February 21. Some 300 people have died over three days in the bombardment of the rebel enclave, medics and activists say.
    A man rescues a child after a reported regime airstrike in the rebel-held town of Hamouria in Syria's besieged Eastern Ghouta region on Wednesday, February 21. Some 300 people have died over three days in the bombardment of the rebel enclave, medics and activists say.
    Members of a Syrian civil defense team rescue a man in Hamouria on February 21.
    Members of a Syrian civil defense team rescue a man in Hamouria on February 21.
    A woman and children run for cover after bombing in Hamouria on Monday, February 19.
    A woman and children run for cover after bombing in Hamouria on Monday, February 19.
    An injured child cries as he receives treatment at a makeshift hospital in Hamouria.
    An injured child cries as he receives treatment at a makeshift hospital in Hamouria.
    A man carries an injured victim amid the rubble of buildings.
    A man carries an injured victim amid the rubble of buildings.
    A boy waits to receive medical treatment at a field hospital.
    A boy waits to receive medical treatment at a field hospital.
    Injured children are treated at a hospital in rebel-held Douma.
    Injured children are treated at a hospital in rebel-held Douma.
    A wounded boy receives treatment in Douma following airstrikes on the village of Mesraba.
    A wounded boy receives treatment in Douma following airstrikes on the village of Mesraba.
    A man carries an infant he rescued from the rubble in Hamouria.
    A man carries an infant he rescued from the rubble in Hamouria.
    Injured children are treated at a hospital in Douma.
    Injured children are treated at a hospital in Douma.
    Ghaith, a wounded 12-year-old boy, cries as he waits for treatment -- and news of his mother in the operating room -- at a makeshift hospital in Kafr Batna. They were hurt in airstrikes on the town of Jisreen.
    Ghaith, a wounded 12-year-old boy, cries as he waits for treatment -- and news of his mother in the operating room -- at a makeshift hospital in Kafr Batna. They were hurt in airstrikes on the town of Jisreen.
    Children cry at a makeshift hospital in Douma.
    Children cry at a makeshift hospital in Douma.
    A man weeps over his child, who was killed in the Mesraba airstrikes.
    A man weeps over his child, who was killed in the Mesraba airstrikes.
    Intensified shelling by Russian-backed Syrian regime forces has left more than 300 people dead and 1,745 injured in Eastern Ghouta since Sunday evening, according to the UK-based monitoring group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
    In response to the regime bombardment, rebel groups have fired into the Syrian capital this week, killing at least 13 people and injuring dozens, state media has reported.
    Syria says it is targeting terrorist groups in Eastern Ghouta. But the United Nations and others accuse it of denying civilians their basic rights.
    President Bashar al-Assad's main ally Russia has said it would not support a truce that extended to terrorist groups including ISIS and Fateh al-Sham, which was previously known as Jabhat al Nusra before renouncing its ties to al Qaeda.
    As one of the five permanent members of the Security Council, Russia has the power to veto any draft resolution.
    "Sweden and Kuwait have consulted everyone on this text. They have done their part. There is no reason to delay. Literally the minute this meeting ends, this council can take the clearest possible step to help: Vote for a ceasefire, and vote for humanitarian access. What the people of Eastern Ghouta need is not complicated," Currie told the council.
    "The Russian permanent representative also asked that we 'come up with ways of getting out of this situation.' Yet it appears to be intent on blocking any meaningful effort to do so," she added.

