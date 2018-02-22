US accuses Russia of blocking efforts to halt Eastern Ghouta bloodshed

(CNN) The United States has accused Russia of blocking efforts to halt bloodshed in Eastern Ghouta as the Syrian regime continues to pound the rebel-held enclave outside Damascus.

Deputy US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelley Currie told the UN Security Council on Thursday that the US was ready to vote on a resolution for a ceasefire in the besieged region "right here and right now."

A draft resolution put forward by Sweden and Kuwait on Wednesday called for a 30-day halt in the fighting to allow for critical aid deliveries and medical evacuations.

But the UN appeared deadlocked over calling for the temporary ceasefire, and it was unclear whether the resolution would be put to a vote.

"If adopted, this resolution would entail decisive and meaningful action that would make a difference on the ground for the civilian population in Syria. UN convoys and evacuation teams are ready to go," Swedish Ambassador Olof Skoog said, adding that he hoped the council could vote on the resolution on Thursday or Friday.

