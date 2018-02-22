Multistate salmonella outbreak tied to chicken salad

Story highlights Salmonella poisoning has affected 65 people in five states

No deaths have been reported, but 28 people have been hospitalized

(CNN) An outbreak of salmonella infections linked to chicken salad has sickened 65 people in five states, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday. No deaths have been reported, but 28 people have been hospitalized.

Diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps are the symptoms of salmonella poisoning . Signs of illness usually occur within 12 to 72 hours and last for four to seven days in most cases.

An investigation by the CDC and the US Department of Agriculture linked the outbreak to chicken salad produced by Triple T Specialty Meats Inc. in January and February and sold at Fareway grocery stores in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota. Most of the sick people are in Iowa.

Triple T Specialty Meats has recalled all chicken salad sold at Fareway stores between January 4 and February 9.

If consumers purchased chicken salad from Fareway but don't remember the date, they should not eat it, the CDC says. Either throw it away or return it to the store.

