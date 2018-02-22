Suspicious package sent to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, reports say

(CNN) Police launched an investigation after suspicions were raised about a package sent to a royal residence in London, reportedly addressed to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that officers tested a substance in a package received at St James's Palace. The London Evening Standard newspaper and other UK media outlets said the package had been addressed to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and contained a white powder.

Police would not say who the envelope was addressed to but said tests showed the substance to be non-suspicious. They added than an an allegation of malicious communications is being investigated.

St James's Palace is the official London residence of several members of the British royal family including Prince Charles and his sister Princess Anne. The Evening Standard said the package was sent there for sorting before delivery.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who announced their engagement in November and are due to marry in Windsor this spring , live at Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace.

