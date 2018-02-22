Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny briefly detained

Moscow (CNN) Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny was briefly detained in Moscow on Thursday for organizing anti-government protests, he said in a series of tweets.

Navalny's detention comes as campaigning gets underway for Russia's March 18 presidential vote, which the activist is banned from contesting.

Navalny, the best-known political opponent of President Vladimir Putin, has been forced off the ballot because he carries a fraud conviction . He and activists have dismissed the conviction as a groundless and politically motivated move.

He has been arrested many times, including in January, when he led anti-Kremlin rallies calling for a boycott of the vote.

The activist said on Twitter that he was detained by seven people as he came out of a dentist's office after receiving treatment for a toothache.

