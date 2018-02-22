Breaking News

Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny detained

By Mary Ilyushina and Angela Dewan, CNN

February 22, 2018

Moscow (CNN)Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny was detained after a visit to the dentist on Wednesday, he said on Twitter.

Putin regime is 'built on corruption,' opposition leader Alexei Navalny says
In the tweet, he said authorities had detained him and were taking him somewhere after he received treatment for a toothache. The reason for his arrest was not immediately clear. He did not say where he was detained, but the activist lives in Moscow.
Navalny is the best-known political opponent of President Vladimir Putin. He has been banned from taking part in the country's March 18 presidential election because he carries a fraud conviction, which he has dismissed as a groundless and politically motivated move to keep him off the ballot.
    Navalny has been arrested several times, including in January, when he led anti-Kremlin protests calling for a boycott of the elections.
    He rose to prominence by posting investigative stories online about the alleged corrupt practices of Russia's elite.

