(CNN) It's possible no one has ever been happier than Tiffany Haddish was when she came face-to-face with Oprah Winfrey on "The Ellen Degeneres Show."

The "Girls Trip" standout had her dream of a proper meeting with Winfrey come true while appearing on the talk show, which aired Thursday.

Winfrey had been a guest on the episode, but Degeneres had told Haddish that Winfrey left after their sitdown. That was, of course, a misdirect, as Degeneres later brought Winfrey out to join her and Haddish on stage.

Haddish couldn't contain her excitement, her face crumpling into a joyful sob.

"I love you," she said.

Read More