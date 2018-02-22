'Seven Seconds' has its moments with blend of crime, racial politics

(CNN) Like "The Killing," the Danish series Veena Sud adapted for US consumption, the producer's "Seven Seconds" opens with the death of a child, exploring the repercussions that follow. What emerges is a solid, overly dense, but occasionally surprising serialized Netflix drama, one that hinges on a police cover-up but which proves to be a bit messy in its incorporation of racial politics.

Set in New Jersey, the 10-episode series opens with a cop, Pete Jablonski (Beau Knapp), rushing to the hospital because his wife is having a baby. Distracted, he hits something, realizing to his horror that the car struck an African-American youth on a bike.

"No one's gotta know," the leader of his squad (David Lyons) says, worrying about the impact of a cop killing a black teenager, proceeding to mount what turns out to be a pretty inept attempt to cover Pete's tracks. Part of that has to do with the way the knowledge preys upon Pete and other members of the unit.

The case quickly envelops a young African-American prosecutor (Clare-Hope Ashitey, a real find), caught up in bureaucratic politics; and a seen-it-all detective (Michael Mosley) assigned to investigate. The story also expands to include the boy's mother, Latrice, played by Regina King, in a characteristically powerful performance that, given the show's bleakness, can't help but mirror her work in ABC's "American Crime."

Because there's no mystery as to what happened, "Seven Seconds" is preoccupied with the toll of that one errant moment, and all the pain that ensues. Eventually, the drama shifts into a courtroom setting, which simultaneously ratchets up the suspense and makes the exercise feel more conventional -- like a more ambitious version of the "Law & Order" franchise.

