(CNN) Oprah Winfrey has shared her thoughts on President Trump calling her "very insecure."

"I don't like giving negativity power, so I just thought, 'What?'" Winfrey said in an interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that will air Thursday.

Trump's tweet came after a segment Winfrey did on "60 Minutes" last Sunday in which she had a conversation with Michigan voters who are evenly split in their support for the President.

"Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on '60 Minutes'. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect," Trump wrote in a tweet after the segment aired.

He also addressed speculation Winfrey may run for President in 2020.

