Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher shuts down talk of troubled marriage

Story highlights Fisher responded to a fan's concern on social media

The couple have been married since 2010

(CNN) No need to worry about Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher.

The professional hockey player slid into his Instagram comments this week after a fan expressed concern about him and his country superstar singer wife.

Fisher posted a photo earlier this week of a bible scripture, Psalm 139: 23-24, which says, "Search me, God, and know my heart; test me and know my anxious thoughts. See if there is any offensive way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting."

When a fan posted a comment about praying for him and Underwood, telling him to "Ignore the media! Hold tight to each other," Fisher responded and tagged the fan.

"That's not media. We've never been better. Thanks," he said.