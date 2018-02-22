Kendra Wilkinson Baskett and husband 'having issues'

Story highlights She is insisting their marital woes are real

The couple married in 2009

(CNN) Kendra Wilkinson Baskett is being open about the marital problems she's having with Hank Baskett.

The reality star posted a photo Wednesday of a tabloid story about her marriage with the headline "Made up marriage problems? Kendra's faking it for TV."

"1. how do u fake marital problems? makes absolutely no sense," Wilkinson Baskett wrote in the caption. "2. Yes we are having issues."

The ex-girlfriend of Hugh Hefner has been married to the former NFL player since 2009. They are the parents of an 8-year-old son and three-year-old daughter.

Their show, "Kendra on Top," began airing on WE in 2012 and focused on Wilkinson Baskett's attempts to balance her home life with her career as a reality personality.

