Josh Gad supports friend who lost son in Florida school massacre

Actor tweets that poetry by friend's son "is light in this darkness"

(CNN) Actor Josh Gad has tweeted his support for a friend whose son was killed during last week's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school.

Max Schachter read a poem titled "Life Is Like a Rollercoaster" by his late 14-year-old son, Alex, during CNN's televised town hall Wednesday night in the wake of the shooting. Alex was among the 17 people killed February 14 when a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Max Schachter, father of Florida high school shooting victim Alex Schachter, shares a poem that his son wrote https://t.co/RtJCSmd1sR #StudentsStandUp pic.twitter.com/XmxVpBt3Ek — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) February 22, 2018

"Life is like a roller coaster/it has some ups and down/sometimes you can take it slow or very fast/ it may be hard to breathe at times/but you have to push yourself and keep going," the elder Schachter read.

Gad tweeted, "Watching our family friend #maxschachter read his son Alex's poem tonight is almost too much for me to bear."

