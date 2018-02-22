'Game Night' serves up a comedy winner

(CNN) Two words, nine letters: "Game Night" is a riot -- an energetic, consistently clever comedy that playfully toys with the expectations of a savvy audience weaned on such fare. Filled with knowing pop-culture references and deriving laughs from every key character, it's the kind of smart, fast-paced entertainment that makes a pretty delicate juggling act look easy.

Introducing its central characters in a rapid-fire pre-credit sequence, Max (Jason Bateman) and Annie (Rachel McAdams) are shown meeting cute, bonding over their shared love of games and all sorts of competition.

Soon enough, they're married and happily hosting a regular game night, while also trying to conceive, even if Max harbors some doubts about becoming a parent, perhaps especially in this participation-trophy age.

Their light-hearted bliss, however, is thrown for a loop when Max's wealthy brother, Brooks (Kyle Chandler), pops back into town, promising to host a game night that will be "taking it up a notch." What starts out as an elaborate staged mystery soon bleeds (literally, in places) into reality, running afoul of gun-toting killers, even if the couple and their friends -- caught up as they are in the competition and various personal tics -- are hilariously slow to catch on.

" allowfullscreen>

Directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein (who shared script credit on Bateman's "Horrible Bosses" as well as "Spider-Man: Homecoming") from a script by Mark Perez, "Game Night" could easily spin off the board in any number of spots, and it's a tribute to the filmmakers and their cast -- including Chandler, Billy Magnussen, Sharon Horgan, Lamorne Morris, Kylie Bunbury, and Jesse Plemons -- that the movie avoids those pitfalls.

