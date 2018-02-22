Brendan Fraser accuses HFPA member of groping him in 2003

(CNN) Actor Brendan Fraser has accused a member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that presents the annual Golden Globe Awards, of groping him at an event in 2003.

In a profile in GQ , Fraser recounts an encounter with former HFPA president Philip Berk at a luncheon hosted by the organization at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Fraser alleges Berk grabbed his rear end and, through his pants, touched him in the area between his genitals and his anus.

"I felt ill. I felt like a little kid," Fraser told GQ. "I felt like there was a ball in my throat. I thought I was going to cry."

After the incident Fraser, best known for his work in the "Mummy" franchise and films like "School Ties," said he became "depressed."

