NRA uses GIF of Leslie Knope in pro-gun tweet -- and Amy Poehler is not here for it

(CNN) Former "Parks and Recreation" stars are furious that the National Rifle Association tweeted a GIF from a scene in their long-running NBC show.

Following Wednesday's CNN Town Hall, where students, faculty and parents of victims from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting gathered for questions and answers with Florida lawmakers, the NRA tweeted a message of support to their official spokesperson, Dana Loesch, who was also at the event to answer questions.

"Thank you for being the voice of over 5 Million #NRA members," read the tweet, which was posted with a GIF of the show's main character Leslie Knope pointing and saying, "Thank you." Knope is famously played by Amy Poehler, who did not mince words when she heard about the tweet.

.@DLoesch thank you for being the voice of over 5 Million #NRA members. pic.twitter.com/WDz7vujXfM — NRA (@NRA) February 22, 2018

Michael Schur, the co-creator of the show, who goes by the handle @KenTremendous, tweeted: "Hi, please take this down. I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda."

He also tweeted a message from Poehler, who does not have a Twitter account: "Also, Amy isn't on twitter, but she texted me a message: 'Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said f**k off?'"

Read More