(CNN) "The best movies are well-written. There's no such thing as a good movie that has a bad script."

Aaron Sorkin's writing process, by his own admission, is a little exhausting.

So in adding a new title to his resume for "Molly's Game," the first-time director concedes his brain was not "a restful place for anyone to be."

"It was a lot of anxiety in there," he said.

At least, he jokes, "the writer and director got along pretty well on this movie."

Read More