North Korea to send high-level delegation to Olympics closing ceremony

(CNN) North Korea is sending a high-level delegation to South Korea for the Winter Olympics closing ceremony this Sunday, South Korean officials have confirmed.

Kim Yong Chol, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee, will lead the delegation that's due to arrive by rail hours before the ceremony starts, according to a statement Thursday from the South's Ministry of Unification.

Kim, will be joined by Ri Son Gwon, chairman of the "Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the country" and six support staff.

Kim Yong Chol, of the North's Committee for the Peaceful Unification of Korea.

Ri was among the delegation sent to South Korea in January for talks which led to North Korea's participation in the Winter Olympics.

"We expect the high-level delegation's participation in the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics to help advance the process of settling peace on the Korean Peninsula including the improvement of inter-Korean relations and denuclearization," the South Korean statement said.

Read More