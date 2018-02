(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- Police braced for a shootout with the gunman behind the Florida school shooting. It turns out, security footage was on a 26-minute delay and the shooter was already gone

-- NRA chief Wayne LaPierre delivered a blistering speech at CPAC, accusing Democrats of pushing a socialist agenda to deprive Americans of the right to bear arms . And an NRA spokesperson said many in "legacy media" love mass shootings

-- Trump is considering punishing California by withdrawing ICE agents from the state.