Haiti suspends Oxfam operations over sexual misconduct scandal

(CNN) Haiti has suspended the international poverty charity Oxfam Great Britain from operating in the country after reports of sexual misconduct by some of its employees.

"The Haitian government has decided to suspend temporarily the authorization of Oxfam GB to operate in Haiti," Bocchit Edmond, the chief of mission at Embassy of the Republic of Haiti in London, tweeted directly to CNN's Max Foster and other UK media on Thursday.

Oxfam representatives met with the Haitian government after the suspension, the charity said.

Oxfam International Regional Director for Latin America Simon Ticehurst and Oxfam Intermon Executive Affiliate Unit head Margalida Massot met Haitian government officials and committed to cooperate with their investigation, the statement said.

The suspension will last two months, according to the aid group, while Haiti investigates how Oxfam GB handled the allegations of staff paying for sex during the agency's humanitarian response to the 2010 earthquake.