Nyong'o announced the upcoming role on social media on Wednesday.

The presenter of "The Daily Show" responded with a short Tweet: "I'm in heaven!"

In 2015, at London's Soho Theatre, Noah told an audience : "In the streets my father couldn't walk with us -- he would walk on the other side of the road and wave at me."

"And my mom could walk with me but if the police showed up, she'd let go of my hand and drop me and act like I wasn't hers."

First released in 2016, "Born A Crime" has won the James Thurber Prize for American Humor and two NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Literary Work.

His mother Patricia Noah, who will be played by Nyong'o, is central to the tale. "My mom always treated me like the adult she wanted me to become...she taught me to be independent. She taught me to be caring. She taught me to have empathy," Noah told CNN.