Breaking News

Lupita Nyong'o to star in movie adaptation of Trevor Noah's book 'Born A Crime'

By Munachim Amah, CNN

Updated 12:05 PM ET, Thu February 22, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trevor Noah: I was &#39;born a crime&#39;
Trevor Noah: I was 'born a crime'

    JUST WATCHED

    Trevor Noah: I was 'born a crime'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trevor Noah: I was 'born a crime' 07:57

Story highlights

  • Lupita Nyong'o will star in and produce a movie adaptation of Trevor Noah's autobiography
  • Nyong'o will play the role of Noah's determined and inspiring mother

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN)Oscar-winning actor Lupita Nyong'o will star in a movie adaptation of "Born A Crime," the bestselling autobiography by TV host and comedian Trevor Noah.

Nyong'o announced the upcoming role on social media on Wednesday.
"When I read @TrevorNoah's "Born A Crime," I could not put the book down. Excited to announce that I will be starring in and producing its feature film adaptation! #BornACrime," Nyong'o said on Twitter.
    The presenter of "The Daily Show" responded with a short Tweet: "I'm in heaven!"
    "Born A Crime" is a personal and comedic account of Trevor Noah's childhood in South Africa. The book is a coming-of-age story in a world colored by Apartheid. His Swiss white father and South African black mother met when interracial relationships were illegal.
    Read More
    In 2015, at London's Soho Theatre, Noah told an audience: "In the streets my father couldn't walk with us -- he would walk on the other side of the road and wave at me."
    "And my mom could walk with me but if the police showed up, she'd let go of my hand and drop me and act like I wasn't hers."
    A journey into Wakanda: How we made Black Panther
    A journey into Wakanda: How we made Black Panther
    First released in 2016, "Born A Crime" has won the James Thurber Prize for American Humor and two NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Literary Work.
    His mother Patricia Noah, who will be played by Nyong'o, is central to the tale. "My mom always treated me like the adult she wanted me to become...she taught me to be independent. She taught me to be caring. She taught me to have empathy," Noah told CNN.
    The announcement comes after Nyong'o's role in Marvel's box office hit "Black Panther." Nyong'o previously gained notoriety for her Oscar-winning performance in "12 Years A Slave."
    It's reported the biopic will be produced by Noah's company Ark Angel Productions.