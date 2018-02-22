Story highlights
Lagos, Nigeria (CNN)Oscar-winning actor Lupita Nyong'o will star in a movie adaptation of "Born A Crime," the bestselling autobiography by TV host and comedian Trevor Noah.
Nyong'o announced the upcoming role on social media on Wednesday.
"When I read @TrevorNoah's "Born A Crime," I could not put the book down. Excited to announce that I will be starring in and producing its feature film adaptation! #BornACrime," Nyong'o said on Twitter.
The presenter of "The Daily Show" responded with a short Tweet: "I'm in heaven!"
"Born A Crime" is a personal and comedic account of Trevor Noah's childhood in South Africa. The book is a coming-of-age story in a world colored by Apartheid. His Swiss white father and South African black mother met when interracial relationships were illegal.
In 2015, at London's Soho Theatre, Noah told an audience: "In the streets my father couldn't walk with us -- he would walk on the other side of the road and wave at me."
"And my mom could walk with me but if the police showed up, she'd let go of my hand and drop me and act like I wasn't hers."
First released in 2016, "Born A Crime" has won the James Thurber Prize for American Humor and two NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Literary Work.
His mother Patricia Noah, who will be played by Nyong'o, is central to the tale. "My mom always treated me like the adult she wanted me to become...she taught me to be independent. She taught me to be caring. She taught me to have empathy," Noah told CNN.
The announcement comes after Nyong'o's role in Marvel's box office hit "Black Panther." Nyong'o previously gained notoriety for her Oscar-winning performance in "12 Years A Slave."
It's reported the biopic will be produced by Noah's company Ark Angel Productions.