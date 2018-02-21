A woman is joining this Yale a cappella group for the first time in more than a century

Story highlights Whiffenpoofs a capella group has been all male since 1909

New York (CNN) It was more than a hundred years ago that a group of men at Yale came together to form the Whiffenpoofs, an a capella singing group that has consisted only of men since 1909. As of Tuesday, it's no longer just men who will be singing in one of the world's oldest collegiate a capella choirs, according to an announcement posed on the group's Facebook page.

Among the new members being congratulated for making it in is Sofia Campoamor. She is a junior at Yale and has been selected to sing first tenor. "It's been super exciting for me and it's such a great opportunity," Campoamor said. "I've always wanted to be a part of this group ever since they came to my high school."

The Whiffenpoofs, along with Yale's previously all-female a capella group, Whim n' Rhythm, decided before this year's auditions that they would no longer consider gender in admissions. They came to this decision after asking students for advise on how to improve the singing groups, announcing the change in a joint statement prior to auditions. Campoamor says she would have auditioned for the Whiffenpoofs regardless, but is happy for the change.

Campoamor is the first woman to benefit from the change in policy. "I'm very happy for her. I think it's great we are seeing the intent behind our joint statement being realized by having a woman sing with the Whiffenpoofs," says Gabriella Borter, buisness manager for Whim n' Rhythm. "There has been a lot of excitement here on campus, yesterday everyone was buzzing with the news."

