Students across the US face punishment for joining anti-gun walkouts

Texas school system warns its students will get 3-day suspension for protests during school

(CNN) Students around the United States are walking out of class to demand tougher gun laws in response to last week's deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida, but some schools are threatening them with harsh punishments.

The Needville Independent School District in Texas issued a warning Tuesday that anyone who participated in a walkout or other political protest would be suspended for three days.

"Life is all about choices and every choice has a consequence whether it be positive or negative. We will discipline no matter if it is one, fifty, or five hundred students involved. All will be suspended for 3 days and parent notes will not alleviate the discipline," Superintendent Curtis Rhodes said in a statement posted on the Needville High School Facebook page.

Rhodes said the Houston-area district would not tolerate any protests or demonstrations during school hours.

"A school is a place to learn and grow educationally, emotionally and morally. A disruption of the school will not be tolerated," he said.

