After Florida shooting, schools report dozens of threats

Story highlights The reports of threats span several states, including Florida and Texas

In Houston area alone, there have been at least seven such reports

(CNN) After the massacre in Florida last week, schools have faced dozens of incidents involving a threat or a weapon on campus.

Nationwide, schools have reported at least 56 such incidents since the February 14 shooting in Parkland, Florida, including threats via social media networks such as Snapchat and Instagram, according to CNN and affiliate reporting.

Some were reported in Florida, including in Broward County, where a gunman killed 17 people last week at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. But incidents happened in other states as well, including Texas, Virginia and California.

Though some turned out to be hoaxes, they prompted lockdowns and led classes to be canceled as a precaution.

Here are some takeaways from the incidents reported after the Florida shooting: