(CNN) Students across the United States walked out of class on Wednesday to call for change in the wake of the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, last week.

From Florida to Minnesota to Arizona, students demonstrated to demand tighter restrictions on who can buy guns, and better services for mental health. It was a remarkable show of solidarity with the victims and survivors of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which left 17 dead.

Here are just some of the walkouts:

Coral Springs High School in Coral Springs, Florida

Pembroke Pines Charter High School in Pembroke Pines, Florida

