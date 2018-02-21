In the aftermath of Florida shooting, schools around the country examine their security

(CNN) A closer look at school security began last week in the wake of a mass shooting in Florida.

Not even 24 hours after the massacre, threats began pouring into schools across the country , prompting schools to not only ensure parents their children were safe, but also to examine what measures they had in place to prevent a tragedy in their district.

In Broward County, where 17 people were killed last week at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, deputies will now be able to carry rifles, specifically AR-15s, at county schools, said Sheriff Scott Israel during a Wednesday news conference.

Israel said he implemented the order with the support of school district Superintendent Robert Runcie.

Israel has faced criticism since the shooting, according to reports from CNN affiliate WPLG , because there was an armed deputy on campus during the tragedy but he didn't fire his gun.