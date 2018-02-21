Did you leave Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria? We want to hear about the experience. Send us a message via text, iMessage or WhatsApp at +1-347-322-0415.

(CNN) For its story and graphics showing where Puerto Ricans may have migrated after Hurricane Maria, CNN analyzed two national data sets obtained under the Freedom of Information Act:

Application data from the Federal Emergency Management System's Individuals and Households Program, which provides housing and financial assistance to eligible disaster victims, and

Change-of-address orders placed with the US Postal Service.

Individual assistance applications

The FEMA data, which captured 1,057,006 applications through November 11, included ZIP codes for each applicant's current mailing address and "damaged dwelling." An early analysis of the data found thousands of entries where ZIP codes were either invalid or indicated a damaged property location outside Puerto Rico.

FEMA officials told CNN these errors occurred because ZIP codes are "a required field that is entered by the registrant" when they apply for assistance and "it is possible that registrants do not know their ZIP code, and therefore enter any value as the field is required to be entered before they can continue."

