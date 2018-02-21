'Appointment only': Students turned away from seeing Florida lawmakers

Watch CNN's town hall "Stand Up: The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action" live on at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday on CNN TV and CNNGo.

Tallahassee, Florida (CNN) Some students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were turned away Wednesday from meetings with the Florida Senate president and other political representatives at the state Capitol in Tallahassee.

"Appointment only," the students were told.

The students were holding signs saying, "Arms are for hugging," "Parkland Strong" and "No NRA Money."

The group of five teenagers said they have been visiting offices at the Capitol hoping to speak with political leaders and representatives. But they've been turned away by about six legislators, including an aide to Senate President Joe Negron, and were becoming frustrated by the many closed doors.

"We've been heard by other people, but the people here who make the laws aren't really listening," said Agu Felman, 16, a junior at Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida, where a gunman killed 17 people in a mass shooting February 14.

