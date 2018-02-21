(CNN) The victims' families and survivors of the Florida high school shooting have not held back, calling out the National Rifle Association in the days since the massacre.

On Wednesday, Dana Loesch, the organization's national spokeswoman faced them for the first time.

Loesch said the organization feels the process for buying firearms is flawed and ensured the audience that the NRA is fighting for them. But the crowd booed as she left the event.

NRA's Dana Loesch booed as she leaves town hall #StudentsStandUp pic.twitter.com/avbtFLcynh — Emanuella Grinberg (@grinsli) February 22, 2018

Loesch was just named national spokeswoman for the NRA last year, but she has been a staunch advocate for Second Amendment rights for quite some time.

She is also a conservative talk show host, blogger and TV political commentator.