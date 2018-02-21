(CNN) The victims' families and survivors of the Florida high school shooting have not held back, calling out the National Rifle Association in the days since the massacre.

On Wednesday, Dana Loesch, the organization's national spokeswoman faced them for the first time.

Loesch was just named national spokeswoman for the NRA last year, but she has been a powerful voice for Second Amendment rights for quite some time.

The gun-rights advocate is a conservative talk show host, blogger and TV political commentator.

Loesch is also the author of "Hands Off My Gun: Defeating the Plot to Disarm America," in which she focuses on the history of the Second Amendment and explains how "gun confiscation would mean to Americans' basic rights as citizens."

Read More