(CNN) Florida school shooting victim Carmen Schentrup would have turned 17 years old on Wednesday, and her classmates and survivors of the massacre marked her birthday by flooding the state capital to demand stronger gun control laws.

And Carmen was on the minds of her Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School classmates. They talked proudly of her wit, her intelligence and sweetness, and the achievement she died without knowing about.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas senior Ariana Ortega, 17, tells senators about her slain friend Carmen Schentrup, 16, before addressing legislation. Senate President Joe Negron responds.#ParklandStudentsSpeak pic.twitter.com/1Axt8Oia2W — Eliott C. McLaughlin (@EliottCNN) February 21, 2018

"She was a National Merit finalist, but unfortunately the letter arrived in the mail the day after she passed, so she never knew that," Stoneman Douglas student Ariana Ortega told lawmakers in Tallahassee, adding that her classmate was among a select group of 15,000 students.

"She was going to change the world, and I'm sure of that. But she doesn't have the chance now," Ortega said.

Carmen, a senior at Stoneman Douglas, was named a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist last year, the school's Eagle Eye student blog reported in September.

