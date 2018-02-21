They were students a week ago. Now they're survivors with a message

Story highlights Students will hold various rallies at the state Capitol

"If you're not with us, you're against us," student says

Tallahassee, Florida (CNN) Fueled by grief and anger over the killing of 17 people at their Florida high school, the students have a message for lawmakers: Enough is enough.

In the days following the massacre at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland a week ago, students have turned into activists, protesting and making social media appeals to state officials to demand gun reform.

Under the rallying cry of #NeverAgain, dozens of students and staff who survived the shooting will gather again Wednesday in front of the state Capitol in Tallahassee to continue their appeal for stricter gun laws.

"We're fighting for the friends we lost. We're fighting for the future kids that we're going to have, and that's why we're marching and that's why we're here talking to our senators and our representatives," said Sofie Whitney, one of dozens of Stoneman Douglas students who traveled 450 miles away to Tallahassee.

Chris Grady, 19, a senior at the high school, said the message to lawmakers is simple.