Florida shooting survivors demand action: Live updates

Florida shooting survivors demand action: Live updatesBy Meg Wagner, Amanda Wills, Brian Ries and Veronica Rocha, CNNUpdated 6:00 PM ET, Wed February 21, 2018 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.Paid Partner ContentBankrateCD rates skyrocket - Lock in your rate today MyFinanceTwo savings accounts that pay 10x what your bank pays The Motley FoolThe key to our 10x stock picks Furthermore by EquinoxHow to hydrate for quality sleep The Motley FoolMark Cuban predicts world's first trillionaire