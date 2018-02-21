5 things for February 21: Syria's civil war, a White House feud and a dementia study

(CNN) When a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School alum needed to get back to Florida after the school shooting, a couple of New York state troopers stepped up big time to help her. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

2. Syria

The Syrian government has stepped up the airstrikes on a rebel-held suburb of Damascus, with deadly results. At least 250 civilians have been killed by the shelling in the past 48 hours, according to a human rights group. Many of the dead are women and children. The suburb, Eastern Ghouta, is one of the last rebel-controlled areas in the country and has been under siege for years. "These are the worst days of our lives," said one doctor who's trying to treat the hundreds of people wounded in the attacks. CNN's Ben Wedeman says he's run out of words to describe the Syrian civil war's horrors.

3. North Korea

Turns out Vice President Mike Pence was supposed to meet with Kim Yo Jong , the sister of North Korea's leader, during his visit to South Korea at the start of the Winter Olympics. But the North pulled out of the meeting at the last moment. Observers say that's a sign US efforts to put pressure on the regime are working. President Trump had signed off on the decision to meet, with the caveat that the US wouldn't back off its stated demand that Pyongyang abandon its nukes.

4. White House

5. Alcohol and dementia

A new study suggests drinking a lot can increase your risk for dementia . The study, published in the journal Lancet Public Health, looked at more than 1 million adult patients released from hospitals in France who were diagnosed with dementia. Researchers determined that out of that group, about 16.5% of the men and 4% of the women had also abused alcohol. The link was really strong for those with early-onset dementia, diagnosed when the patient is younger than 65. Past research has shown that heavy alcohol use can have a toxic effect on the brain and lead to long-term structural damage.

WINTER OLYMPICS

ONE LAST RIDE

Lindsey Vonn settled for the bronze in downhill skiing in what's probably her final Olympics. Vonn, 33, was one of the favorites to win the event, but she couldn't keep pace with 25-year-old Italian Sofia Goggia, who won the gold.

Gold medalist Sofia Goggia, center, of Italy celebrates with silver medalist Ragnhild Mowinckel, left, of Norway and bronze medalist Lindsey Vonn, right, of the United States during the victory ceremony for the Ladies' Downhill.

HISTORIC WIN

Team USA did get good news in the women's cross-country skiing team sprint, where Jessie Diggins and Kikkan Randall gave the US its first gold medal in the event.

Jessie Diggins of the United States, left, and Kikkan Randall of the United States celebrate winning the gold in the Cross Country Ladies' Team Sprint Free Final.

COOL RUNNINGS 2

Canada's team will be the hot favorite for the gold in the women's bobsled competition, but all eyes will be on the Jamaican women making their debut in the event. The final day of competition in bobsled begins later this morning.

Jamaica's Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian, right, and Carrie Russell walk off the track after a bobsled run in the Winter Olympic Games on February 20.

HEADED HOME

The US men's hockey team's drive to grab a medal is over after it lost to the Czech Republic in a quarterfinal shootout. The Czechs will face either Norway or the Olympic Athletes from Russia in the semis.

Team Czech Republic celebrates its win after an overtime shootout against Team USA.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Big star theory

Those lovable geeks on "Big Bang Theory" will have even more to geek out about when Bill Gates guest stars on the show later this season.

Bill Gates speaks during a panel discussion at Hunter College on February 13 in New York City.

Unreal flight

"I can't believe I'm here!" You're not. It's virtual reality.

Panther power

All hail the Queen

You know your fashion week is on point when Queen Elizabeth II grabs a front-row seat to take in a show.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits between fashion editor Anna Wintour, right, and Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council (BFC) as they view Richard Quinn's runway show Tuesday.

NUMBER OF THE DAY

$850 million

That's how much 3M is paying to settle a lawsuit claiming it contaminated water in Minnesota, where the company is headquartered.

AND FINALLY ...

